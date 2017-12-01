Frances Bean Cobain is officially single — sort of.

A judge declared that the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love’s marriage to Isaiah Silva is over on Thursday, according to The Blast.

While she may have been declared a single woman again the divorce is not yet finalized as the model is still dividing assets between herself and her ex — including a very coveted guitar that once belonged to her father that she gave to Silva.

The Blast reported the guitar is worth millions of dollars and something Cobain wants back.

PEOPLE confirmed Cobain filed for divorce in March 2016. In divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, she cited irreconcilable differences, after 21 months of marriage.

In documents, Cobain stated Silva should not be entitled to any money from her father’s estate, which is valued at $450 million.

The filing asked that all premarital assets including Cobain’s inheritance be awarded to her as separate property.

Despite being declared a single woman once again, Cobain is not actually single as she has a new love Matthew Cook.

i sure do love you. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Nov 26, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

The two appear very much in love in her recent Instagram post on Sunday, which featured the two kissing in a black and white photograph.

“I sure do love you,” she wrote in the caption.

my family laughs at all of my boyfriend's jokes. A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Nov 20, 2017 at 9:33pm PST

happy happy birthday to my nala big number veinticinco 🖤 I love doing life with you A post shared by Matte r. cook (@mattercook) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Days before Thanksgiving she posted another photo with members of her family and calling Cook her “boyfriend”.

“My family laughs at all of my boyfriend’s jokes,” she wrote.

Cook isn’t shy about sharing photos of the two on his Instagram, either. He shared a sweet happy birthday message to her in August, writing, “happy happy birthday to my nala big number veinticinco 🖤 I love doing life with you.”