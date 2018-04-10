Frances Bean Cobain Hopes Late Father Kurt 'Would Be Proud of the Human Being I Am'

Frances Bean Cobain was barely a year and a half old when she endured the loss of her rock icon dad, Kurt. Despite the void left by his absence, Frances has continued her father’s creative legacy through visual arts and, more recently, music. Last week she marked the 24th anniversary of his death by sharing a snippet of her new song.

When asked what the Nirvana frontman would think of her foray into songwriting, Frances offered an emotional and thoughtful response.

“I don’t have an answer for that because I don’t want to speak on someone else’s behalf,” the 25-year-old told E! News on the red carpet of the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. “I would hope that he would be proud of the human being I am even if he didn’t like the art I am putting out. That’s all I would ask of anyone in my life.”

Frances Bean Cobain. Steve Granitz/WireImage

The multi-talented artist also expanded on where she plans to place her creative efforts.

“With regards to music, I don’t want to pigeonhole myself and say I am a musician or a visual artist because I feel like it’s all-encompassing and I feel like every bit of my art is related to the other,” she explained. “So do I want to pursue my music further and see it come to fruition and see something further and see something palpable? Absolutely.”

Frances teased her a short piece of a “baby bean of an idea” for her first original song on social last week as a tribute to her father.

“I think I saw you when I was small/ I think I found you/ A penny for your good thoughts,” she sang in the (since deleted) video shared last Wednesday. “I think I found you/ Jesus hangs in your place on the cross/ All these hinges become unscrewed / Heaven knows it was a cage on earth.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Frances also writes to a user in the comments section that the full song features “a very freaky deeky line that goes ‘stable sable sold her heart/ no one asks her why she hides it in a casket in her house in a box/ find a fiend who reigns supreme in may/ fast enough for blooming buds to lay their eggs.’”

“There are so many memeable moments in this clip,” she elaborated in the video’s caption. “I’m SUPER restless because i can’t play guitar with long nails so I’m just sitting in my room alone singin to mah self… not having a TV in my house is the best decision because I’m forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain & soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think.”

Cobain debuted her musical talents on Evelyn Evelyn’s “My Space.” She later shared a cover of Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” to social media in 2016 and covered Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in a separate video on Instagram in January.