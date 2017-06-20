Foo Fighters Announce Ninth Album and a Massive Tour to Match—Plus a Headlining Festival Spot

Two years after ruling summer 2015, Foo Fighters have announced their return. The group detailed their ninth album, Concrete and Gold, on Tuesday, describing it as a project where “hard rock extremes and pop sensibilities collide.” Their first release since 2015’s Saint Cecilia EP — and first full-length since 2014’s Sonic Highways — arrives Sept. 15.

Earlier this month, the alt-rock heroes released “Run,” one of Concrete and Gold‘s 11 tracks. The album marks the band’s first collaboration with Greg Kurstin, who has produced Adele’s “Hello” and Sia’s “Chandelier.” “I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever,” frontman Dave Grohl explained in a press release. “To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement…Motörhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.” (Grohl says he gravitated toward Kurstin after hearing his indie-pop duo the Bird and the Bee.)

Along with their album announcement, Foo Fighters shared plans of Cal Jam 17, a one-day festival they’ve organized that’s set to take place Oct. 7 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California. The show’s “absolutely unf—withable lineup” includes Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, Bully, Babes in Toyland, White Reaper, and more. The fest also offers a camping option for Oct. 6 and attractions from carnival rides to a mobile recording studio.

Cal Jam 17 will also kick off the band’s newly announced fall tour, which hits arenas throughout the country and concludes Dec. 12 in Salt Lake City.

Skepticism about the band’s future swirled in 2015, but the slew of Foos news makes good on Grohl’s promise that the group would continue. “As long as we can do whatever we want to do, we’ll do it until we die,” he told EW in 2015. “We’re not breaking up anytime soon, that would be like your grandparents getting a divorce. Too weird.”

However, the news comes sooner than some Foos fans may have expected. In January, BottleRock Napa Valley festival announced that the band would headline the event in May — and Dave Graham, CEO of BottleRock’s promoter Latitude 38 Entertainment, said it “may be their only show in 2017 in North America.”

For more information about Concrete and Gold, Cal Jam 17, Foo Fighters’ fall tour, and all things Foos, head over to the band’s website.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com