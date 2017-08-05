‘Everlong!’ The Foo Fighters Surprise Lollapalooza Crowd with Three-And-A-Half Hour After Show

The Foo Fighters were on a mission Friday night. “Tonight we’re going to try and break our record for the longest show ever,” frontman Dave Grohl told the crowd gathered at the Metro in Chicago (via Billboard). Though the band was not scheduled for an appearance at Lollapalooza, they announced a surprise after show — one that consisted of 32 songs over the course of three-and-a-half hours.

According to Consequence of Sound, “The Sky Is a Neighborhood,” “Run,” “Sunday Rain,” La Dee Da,” and “Dirty Water” — all songs off the Foo Fighters’ Concrete & Gold LP — were featured on the lengthy set, as well as a barrage of cover songs. One of the more noteworthy of their selections came when Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell hit the stage for a rendition of “Mountain Song” (shown in the video above).

“There’s one person responsible for that revolution in music that happened then — thank god for that first Lollapalooza, thank god for Mr. Perry Farrell,” Grohl told the audience. Farrell co-founded Lollapalooza, which was originally intended as a farewell tour for Jane’s Addiction that became so much more.

“We were given a 4 a.m. curfew,” Grohl mentioned to the crowd before playing through more songs, like Queen’s “Under Pressure,” The Rolling Stone’s “Miss You,” AC/DC’s “Let There Be Rock,” and the finishing (aptly titled) song “Everlong.”

In June, the group announced their ninth album, Concrete and Gold — describing it as a project where “hard rock extremes and pop sensibilities collide.”

Their first release since 2015’s Saint Cecilia EP, and first full-length since 2014’s Sonic Highways, the album arrives Sept. 15.

Earlier this month, the alt-rock heroes released “Run,” one of Concrete and Gold‘s 11 tracks. The album marks the band’s first collaboration with Greg Kurstin, who has produced Adele’s “Hello” and Sia’s “Chandelier.”

“I wanted it to be the biggest sounding Foo Fighters record ever,” frontman Dave Grohl explained in a press release. “To make a gigantic rock record but with Greg Kurstin’s sense of melody and arrangement…Motörhead’s version of Sgt. Pepper… or something like that.” (Grohl says he gravitated toward Kurstin after hearing his indie-pop duo the Bird and the Bee.)

Along with their album announcement, Foo Fighters shared plans of Cal Jam 17, a one-day festival they’ve organized that’s set to take place Oct. 7 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California. The show’s lineup includes Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice, Bob Mould, Bully, Babes in Toyland, White Reaper, and more. The fest also offers a camping option for Oct. 6 and attractions from carnival rides to a mobile recording studio.

Cal Jam 17 will also kick off the band’s newly announced fall tour, which hits arenas throughout the country and concludes Dec. 12 in Salt Lake City.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com