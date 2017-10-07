The Foo Fighters Say Filming Carpool Karaoke Wasn’t as Fun as It Looked

Sorry James Corden, but the Foo Fighters aren’t Carpool Karaoke fans.

On Friday, the band told NME that filming their recent episode of Carpool Karaoke definitely wasn’t as fun as it looked on screen.

“By hour three in dude’s car, it got less fun,” guitarist Pat Smear said, adding that, “When we stopped at Guitar Center, that felt like we were done, but it was like, ‘this is halfway.’ ”

Guitarist Dave Grohl agreed that the experience was “a little uncomfortable,” but he went on to say that he didn’t hold it against Corden.

“Oh he definitely is [a music lover]. And he’s a very nice guy,” Grohl added. “But you know, I don’t mind singing my own songs at Glastonbury or The O2, but if I had to sing you a song right now, I’d be too embarrassed.”

Grohl went on to say that they also “did [covers of] The Ramones and Rick Astley, but they didn’t use it. I don’t know why.”

In June, the Foo Fighters celebrated their 22nd anniversary as a band and released a new song called “Run.”

“Run” is the band’s first new music since the Saint Cecilia EP in November 2015, and is one of the songs on their hotly anticipated ninth studio album Concrete and Gold.