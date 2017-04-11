Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie Reunite for New Album, Tour

This article originally appeared on EW.com.
Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are reuniting this summer for the release of their first duet album, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, and a subsequent North American tour.
Work on the album started three years ago after McVie returned to the band for their On With the Show tour, during which they would use the time before rehearsals to record new material. “We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically,” Buckingham said in a statement. “The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, ‘What took us so long?!!’”
Buckingham and McVie aren’t the only Fleetwood Mac alumni on the album: Mick Fleetwood and John McVie also contributed their talents.
The first single drops Friday, April 14, while the album arrives June 9. Pre-order the CD here, the LP here, and the digital album he re. It will be available on all streaming and digital services the same day.
See the track list below.
- “Sleeping Around The Corner”
- “Feel About You”
- “In My World”
- “Red Sun”
- “Love Is Here To Stay”
- “Too Far Gone”
- “Lay Down For Free”
- “Game Of Pretend”
- “On With The Show”
- “Carnival Begin”
The tour kicks off June 21 in Atlanta. Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 21. Check out the dates below.
June 21: Atlanta, GA – Chastain Park
June 23: Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre
June 24: Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater
June 26: Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
June 28: Boston, MA – Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
June 30: Philadelphia, PA – Mann Center for the Performing Arts
July 2: Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
July 3: Chicago, IL – Northerly Island
July 5: Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
July 19: Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle
July 21: Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre
July 22: Las Vegas, NV – Park Theatre
July 25: Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
July 27: Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre
