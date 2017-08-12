Fiona Apple Reaches Out To Sinead O’Connor After Distressing Video: ‘You’re My Hero’

Following Sinead O’Connor’s alarming suicidal video, Fiona Apple is reaching out to her “hero.”

On Monday, the Irish singer went on Facebook from a motel in New Jersey, where she says she’s living, to emotionally discuss her battle with mental illness and depression.

“Why are we alone? People who suffer from mental illness are the most vulnerable people on Earth,” she cried in the 12-minute video. “You’ve got to take care of us. We’re not like everybody.”

The post got the attention of Apple, who shared her own video to let O’Connor know that she isn’t alone.

“Hello Sinead O’ Connor, I’m Fiona Apple,” she opened. “I want you to know that you are my hero as well and, um, I just saw the video of you and I don’t want you to feel like that. I don’t want you to feel like that. You’ve given so much and I wish I could be there. I wish I could be of some use to you. I wish I could… I just… I’m your friend. That’s all I wanna say. And you’re my hero.”

On Thursday, O’Connor returned to Facebook to give an update on her status. After being hospitalized and “re-diagnosed,” she wrote, “I am now back on depression meds and also meds for PTSD. I have the best doctor and medical team now that I have ever had. And today I woke up beaming smiling for no reason at all. Every day I am more me, alive, like the sun is coming up more every day.”

