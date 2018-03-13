Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard's Music Career Takes Off as His Band Calpurnia Tops the Charts

Stranger Things fans can now listen to their favorite teen star sing.

Finn Wolfhard and his band Calpurnia are rising through the ranks as ones to watch after the release of their first single “City Boy” reached No. 1 on Spotify’s Global Viral 50 playlist on Tuesday.

The actor, 15, shared his amazement with an Instagram post of the chart which he accompanied by a shocked emoji.

While most know him as the monster fighting tween, Mike Wheeler, when he is not acting he is rocking out on his guitar and singing with his band.

The Canadian band, which focuses on alternative rock, is fronted by Wolfhard and made its Billboard debut at No. 23 on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart, according to Billboard.

Since the band’s first song, fans of the young actor have been enamored with the band’s song and style, taking to Twitter to gush about “City Boy.”

“I’m soo stupid but ya, this is my reaction lmao #calpurniasingle #Calpurnia :/,” one user tweeted.

Yo, I just listened to 'City Boy' for the first time, I'm shook. Ayla's guitar riff was beautiful, the vocals hit me right in the heart, and basically everything is amazing! Good job, Finn, Ayla, Jack, and Malcolm! #calpurniasingle #calpurnia pic.twitter.com/eIGAb4YSiP — Mia (@woxhwolfhxrd) March 7, 2018

@calpurniaband I heard City Boy like at 2:30 am here in Latinoamerica when it gets out and it feels SO GOOD. Like man i just love it and im so proud of all of you guys ❤️LOVE YOU !#calpurniasingle #Calpurnia pic.twitter.com/XtLw3BykYM — Andrea Rojas (@AndreaR565) March 7, 2018

Calpurnia will be playing at the Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal, Canada, along with other acts such as Florence + The Machine, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, Odessa, Khalid and Post Malone among others.

Wolfhard isn’t the only Stranger Things star with an affinity for music.

Joe Keery, who portrays Steve Harrington, was in the rock band Post Animal, and Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, has his own band, Work In Progress, as well as a musical theatre background, according to Alternative Press.