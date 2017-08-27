Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke Posts Inspiring Message Before She Takes the VMA Stage: ‘Dreams Do Come True!’

Ahead of the highly anticipated Fifth Harmony appearance at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, Ally Brooke shared an inspiring post on Instagram about her career and living her dream.

The 24-year-old singer — who has been performing since the age of 9 — shared a tweet she posted in 2012 about the VMAs being a source of inspiration for the singer. “Watching the VMAs just inspires & motivates me even more 🙂 #dreamer #believer #oneday,” Brooke wrote back in the day.

“On September 6, 2012, I tweeted this….today, August 27, 2017 I will be taking the VMA stage with my girls….can’t describe my emotion,” Brooke wrote. “It’s hard for me to not breakdown in tears as I read this….thank you to GOD for this opportunity….it’s something I’ve dreamed of for so long….my cup of joy & gratitude is overflowing….I want to encourage everyone out there to KEEP DREAMING.

“Work hard. Follow your heart! Dreams do come true! Always believe. I am taking every millisecond in today. And will leave my heart on that stage tonight, more than I ever have 💛.”

Brooke’s career launched after the San Antonio native auditioned for TV’s The X Factor in 2012. It was there that she landed a spot on what would eventually become Fifth Harmony. Although 5H didn’t win the televised competition, the group went on to have success of their own.

In May, Brooke opened up to PEOPLE Chica about 5H as well as her “biggest inspiration” — the late Tejano singer, Selena Quintanilla.

“Selena is my angel,” Brooke said. “She is my biggest inspiration. Being from San Antonio, Texas, I really feel that connection to her because she had a lot of performances and a lot of her most iconic performances in San Antonio. Back in my hometown, we love her. We all as a community celebrate her and adore her. We keep her memory alive.”

PEOPLE Now spoke with the foursome — Lauren Jauregui, Brooke, Dinah Jane and Normani Kordei — backstage during their Thursday rehearsals for the VMAs, where they will perform their new hit single “Down.”

“We’re extremely excited,” said Jauregui. “This is definitely one of the biggest moments of our careers — something we’ve worked so hard for to get to a place where people would want us on the stage, so we’re excited as heck for it.”

The group released their third and self-titled studio album — their first without former fifth member Camila Cabello — on Friday.