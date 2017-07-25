Fifth Harmony Announce New Album Details on The Tonight Show

Fifth Harmony fans are now only a month away from getting their hands on a new album. In their first appearance on The Tonight Show for Monday’s episode, the girl group not only performed with rapper Gucci Mane on the single “Down,” but had host Jimmy Fallon announce some news on their third record.

The self-titled album is called Fifth Harmony and it will drop this Aug. 25, following last year’s 7/27. This marks the vocal quartet’s first since Camila Cabello’s departure. But, at least for the Tonight Show performance, they returned as a five-piece ensemble, thanks to Gucci Mane.

Fifth Harmony released the music video for “Down,” the first single from the new album, back in June. “Meet the newest member of @FifthHarmony,” he joked on Twitter.

Watch the performance in the video above.

