Sam Smith (a.k.a. Fifth Harmony's Biggest Fan) Freaks Out over Their Hiatus on Twitter

Sam Smith may be having the worst Monday ever.

Hours after Fifth Harmony announced they’re taking a hiatus to “pursue solo endeavors,” the 25-year-old Grammy winner hopped on Twitter to express his extreme distress.

“FIFTH HARMONY!!!!! NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” wrote Smith.

The singer’s timeline was immediately flooded with support from his fellow Harmonizers, who have been melting down all day on social media after the sudden announcement.

Same here man!! Got you 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oFwMRAIMtO — Nuri 🙈 (@nuri5h) March 19, 2018

MY HEART IS BROKEN 😭😭💔 — SCARLET LOVES CAMILA (@scarlovescamila) March 19, 2018

We know Sam we know. But the real OG hormones will continue to support the girls and their solo Endeavors no matter what. And we hope you do too. #LYLASDidTheImpossible #ThankYouFifthHarmony pic.twitter.com/I1EX2m0n46 — #StreamLoveLiesOnSpotify🌈🏳️ (@CiiaraWilson96) March 19, 2018

Last year, talk-show host James Corden made Smith’s collaboration dreams come true during his appearance on Carpool Karaoke by surprising the entertainer with Fifth Harmony.

“I feel free, I feel alive. I feel the woman in me is on fire,” Smith told Corden about listening to the girl group’s music before they hopped in the car. “‘Work From Home’ is my wedding song. I want to walk down to it in heels. I’m obsessed with them.”

Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — along with former member Camila Cabello — auditioned as solo artists for The X Factor in 2012 and finished third in the competition as a group.

Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Cabello suddenly departed the group in Dec. 2016 and has found solo success with hits like “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.”

“We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family,” Brooke, Kordei, Jane and Jauregui said in a joint statement Monday morning.