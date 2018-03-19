Fifth Harmony is taking a break.

The girl group announced through their official Twitter page on Monday morning that they were going on a “hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — along with Camila Cabello, until her departure from the band in Dec. 2016 — auditioned as solo artists for The X Factor in 2012. However, they were placed together as a group and finished third in the competition show’s second season.

“We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family,” the members said in a statement.

Fifth Harmony also noted that their break would not affect scheduled concerts and performances through the end of 2018.

Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Cabello, 21, has found success as a solo artist since her departure from Fifth Harmony, with hit singles such as “Havana” and “Never Be the Same.”

Other members of the group have also embarked on solo ventures during their time with the group. Dinah Jane, 20, worked with RedOne, Daddy Yankee and French Montana for “Boom Boom,” released last year, while Jauregui teamed up with Steve Aoki on “All Night.”

Kordei, who turned heads in an impressive showing on Dancing with the Stars in 2017, also collaborated with Khalid in “Love Lies.” Ally Brooke lent her voice to the electronic music ballad “Perfect” by Topic, released in January.

After Cabello’s departure, the band chatted with PEOPLE Now before their first performance as a group of four at the 2017 MTV VMAs. “We’re extremely excited,” Jauregui said at the time. “This is definitely one of the biggest moments of our careers — something we’ve worked so hard for, to get to a place where people would want us on the stage, so we’re excited as heck for it.”