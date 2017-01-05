Fifth Harmony Posts First Official Photo Without Camila Cabello Since Her Shocking Departure

“Miss Movin’ On” indeed!

On Tuesday, the remaining members of Fifth Harmony released the first official group photo since Camila Cabello‘s shocking departure in December.

“Twenty Seventeen,” reads the succinct post the girl group’s official Twitter account shared, alongside a photo of four current members — Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — dressed in matching red ensembles.

The photo post comes just days after the quintet’s final performance, which was pre-taped, aired Saturday night on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on NBC.

On Dec. 19, the remaining Fifth Harmony members announced on their official social media accounts that they were “informed via her representatives that” Cabello, 19, would be leaving the group to pursue a solo career but that they would continue on making music.

Hours after their initial statement, Cabello fired back, defending herself on social media, writing: “The girls were aware of my feelings through the long, much needed conversations about the future that we had during our tour … I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way. As sad as it is to see this chapter ending this way, I will continue to root them all on as individuals and as a group, I wish nothing but the best for them, all the success in the world and true happiness.”

That same day, Cabello’s departure continued to spiral into a she-said-she-said when the remaining members posted yet another statement online: “We have tried with exhausted efforts and hearts to keep this group alive as the five of us, and we want it to be very clear that unfortunately those efforts were not mutual,” it read in part. “We were truly hurt.”

Fifth Harmony was assembled by Simon Cowell during the 2012 season of The X Factor and released two albums, Reflection and 7/27, which spawned the smash hit singles “Worth It” and “Work from Home.” In recent years, Cabello had already begun to separate from the group, collaborating with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes on “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and, more recently, Machine Gun Kelly on the rap-sung duet “Bad Things.”

“They hadn’t gotten along,” an insider told PEOPLE following Cabello’s exit. “Camila never made it a secret she planned to do her own thing eventually.”

Even so, another source told PEOPLE Brook, Jane, Jauregui and Kordei weren’t ready for a lineup shake-up, saying they even attempted an “intervention” and group therapy but Cabello refused their pleas.