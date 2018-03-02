Fetty Wap Strikes Deal to Avoid Jail Time Over DUI Arrest: Reports

Fetty Wap struck a deal in order to avoid jail time over his DUI arrest in November of last year, according to multiple reports.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old “Trap Queen” rapper pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment in Brooklyn Criminal Court, and agreed to take a state impaired driving program course and lose the use of his license for 90 days, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six.

TMZ also reported that the rapper will have to pay a $500 fine.

Although according to Page Six, this misdemeanor will stay on Wap’s record, the rapper was able to get many of his original charges — which carried a jail sentence of up to 7 years — dropped in exchange for taking the deal.

An attorney for Wap did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In Nov. 2017, Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, was arrested after he was allegedly found racing another vehicle on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn, a New York Police Department spokesperson previously told PEOPLE.

“[He was] in the vicinity of Hamilton Avenue driving recklessly at a high rate of speed causing a dangerous condition while racing another vehicle within the confines of the 72 precinct,” the spokesperson added.

Continuing, the spokesperson said Wap was “charged with reckless endangerment, illegal speed, DWI, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation vehicle.”

Previous to his November arrest, the rapper was allegedly involved in a shootout in New Jersey that left three people with non-life threatening injuries in March 2017.

The incident occurred after an argument at a deli erupted in gunfire, police said at the time. Wap was not injured and another man was reportedly arrested later in connection with the shooting.