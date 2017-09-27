Fergie Is ‘Open to Love’ But Thinks ‘It’s Too Soon to Even Think About Dating’ After Split from Josh Duhamel

Fergie is keeping her options open.

The Double Dutchess singer, 42, revealed Tuesday night on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she wasn’t looking to pursuing a relationship with anyone after her split from Josh Duhamel.

“I don’t know,” she said. “It’s too soon for me to even think about dating. I’m open to love, but it’s just too soon.”

The insight came after Cohen asked her about a previous comment she had made during an interview about also getting romantic with women, to which Fergie downplayed.

“The things you say in an interview,” she said. “I let it all out there, and it’s so funny the one-liners people pick up on.”

The “Life Goes On” singer told PEOPLE recently that she was relieved that her separation from Duhamel, 44, was no longer a secret.

“Honestly, it was just getting a little weird for us with all the romantic questions,” she said while promoting her upcoming album in New York City in September.

RELATED VIDEO: Fergie Reveals ‘It Was Getting a Little Weird’ Pretending to Still Be with Josh Duhamel Before Going Public with Split

“We’re great friends, we love each other so much, and it just got to the point where it was getting a little weird,” she continued. “There’s no perfect time, so we just decided to do it.”

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed that Fergie and Duhamel were going their separate ways after eight years of marriage.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” they said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

While the pair’s split came as a shock to many, some who know them best said they had been traveling down different paths for a while.

“They have been leading separate lives for a long time,” a music insider said of Fergie and Duhamel in PEOPLE’s latest issue. “She wants to be out on the road doing her thing, while he is more chill. They clashed for a long time before they did anything about it.”