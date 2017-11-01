Fergie Shares Halloween Throwback Pics with Ex Josh Duhamel

Fergie isn’t cutting husband Josh Duhamel out of her past, despite their split.

The Double Dutchess hitmaker, 42, took a trip down memory lane on Instagram, posting images of her past Halloween looks.

Fergie shared a throwback photo with Duhamel from the 2015 Casamigos Tequila Halloween party – in addition to costumes as a Toddlers and Tiaras contestant and mistress of the dark Elvira. The pair attended the star-studded 2015 event as Karl Lagerfeld and his cat, Choupette.

The former Black Eyed Peas member then shared a photo with the duo’s 4-year-old son Axl Jack ahead of trick-or-treating. Duhamel was not pictured.

“Off to Never Never Land,” she captioned the snap of Axl dressed as Peter Pan while she went as his sidekick, Tinker Bell.

Fergie recently told InStyle she lets her son “be the boss when it came to my costume for trick-or-treating every year.”

But when he wanted to be the boy who won’t grow up, she was tasked with finding a mommy-appropriate Tinker Bell costume.

“I got to make sure it’s a family-friendly Tinker Bell for trick-or-treating. There are different ones that are the naughty type,” she said. “I’m going to have to make sure that it’s a little more modest.”

In September, Fergie and Duhamel, 44, confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively that they were going their separate ways after eight years of marriage.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” Fergie and Duhamel said in a joint statement to PEOPLE about their breakup. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

“It wasn’t my plan. I wanted to stay married forever,” the singer recently told host Wendy Williams.

“I love Josh, he’s the father of my child … You’re making me cry,” she added. “We forever have that project together and we’re doing the best we can.”