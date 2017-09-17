Fergie Makes a Sexy Return to the Stage in Rio Following News of Split from Josh Duhamel

Fergie has returned to the music scene with a bang.

After the 42-year-old singer and Josh Duhamel, 44, revealed they have separated following eight years of marriage on Thursday, Fergie took the stage Saturday night to perform at the Rock in Rio Festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The former Black Eyed Peas singer sported a risqué black and white ensemble for the concert, featuring a body suit with lace-up details on the sides. Her mismatched over-the-knees boots read Double Dutchess, the name of her visual album due to drop Sept. 22.

Although it’s been 11 years since the release of her solo album The Dutchess, Fergie proved she hasn’t missed a step in her time away from the music scene. She combined her sexy dance moves with her hit songs like “Fergalicious.”

#sunday baphonico #sodelicious para vc #baby #fergie #rockinrio2017 #rio #brazil A post shared by Breda (@bredabahia) on Sep 17, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

The singer met with a small group of lucky fans on Friday, during which she thanked them for their support following news of her split.

“I want to thank all of you in your different ways. Whether it be helping online with all the naysayers or just helping me with the fashion or just sometimes being there for me when I need to read something that’s filled with love,” Fergie told the fans as seen in footage shared on her Instagram Story.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I’m so glad this whole race has been to get here … I thank you so much, everybody, I appreciate you so much. I’m so blessed,” she said in a second video.

On Thursday, Duhamel was spotted out for the first time following the announcement of their separation and was noticeably not wearing his wedding ring.

The actor took a walk through a hiking trail in Brentwood, California, wearing a blue hat, black shirt and jeans.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple — who share a 4-year-old son, Axl — said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”