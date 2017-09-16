Fergie Thanks Fans ‘for Being There for Me’ During Rio Meet and Greet Day After Announcing Split from Josh Duhamel

Fergie is receiving support from her fans following news of her split from husband of eight years, Josh Duhamel.

The singer, 42, met with a small group of lucky fans at the Copacabana Palace Hotel in Rio de Janeiro on Friday, during which she thanked them for their support.

“I want to thank all of you in your different ways. Whether it be helping online with all the naysayers or just helping me with the fashion or just sometimes being there for me when I need to read something that’s filled with love,” Fergie told the fans as seen in footage shared on her Instagram Story.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. I’m so glad this whole race has been to get here … I thank you so much, everybody, I appreciate you so much. I’m so blessed,” she said in a second video.

Hoje a Fergie recebeu alguns fãs em seu hotel no Rio. Nossa equipe não conseguiu chegar a tempo mas estamos felizes por todos. 💚💚 pic.twitter.com/UKPUltwPQL — Mundo Fergabee (@mundofergabee) September 15, 2017

Fergie’s outing in Rio marks the first time she has been seen in public since announcing her separation from 44-year-old Duhamel, whom she shares 4-year-old son Axl with.

Wearing a semi-sheer black top and distressed jeans, the mother of one also showed off a variety of rings on her fingers where her H. Stern diamond engagement ring used to be.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Duhamel was spotted out for the first time following news of the split and was noticeably not wearing his wedding ring.

The actor took a walk through a hiking trail in Brentwood, Calif., wearing a blue hat, black shirt and jeans.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Fergie is set to perform at the Rock in Rio Music Festival on Saturday.