Fergie Plays Chess with Herself, Raps with Nicki Minaj in ‘You Already Know’ Video

Fergie is back with a new bag of tricks, according to her single “You Already Know.”

The Black Eyed Peas frontwoman is dropping her next solo album, Double Dutchess, on Sept. 22, but she’s already wowing fans with her latest music video.

Also featuring Nicki Minaj, the video for “You Already Know” landed Tuesday, and it’s full of stylish black-and-white visuals. Fergie struts in shiny leather and tailored suits through a stark monochromatic set, playing ping-pong and chess with herself as she raps about her comeback.

As Minaj joins the fun, the two make for a fierce duo. Fergie even gets in a nod to the Queen of Pop, Madonna, with choreography and lyrics that echo her famous video for “Vogue.”

It appears Fergie has a thing for slick black-and-white videos: “Hungry,” the first single off Double Dutchess, featured a similar aesthetic.

Watch the “You Already Know” video above.

