Do Songs on Fergie’s ‘Vulnerable’ New Album — Like ‘Love Is Pain’ — Detail Her Split from Josh Duhamel?

Fergie will finally release her sophomore album next week: Did her split from Josh Duhamel fuel any of the new music?

In December, the singer opened up to PEOPLE about her “autobiographical” forthcoming record.

“I just wanted to … peel back the layers and show my vulnerable side,” she added of the visual album, Double Dutchess, due Sept. 22. “There’s so much vulnerability on my album.”

Indeed, she said the LP — her first since 2006’s The Dutchess — was an outlet through which she could “emotionally explode.”

“There’s one called ‘Love Is Pain’ that’s extremely emotional,” Fergie said of the track that will close the set. “And I have another one called ‘Save It Til Morning’ … a few subjects. They just came from my journals.”

On Thursday, Fergie, 42, and Duhamel, 44, revealed they have separated after eight years of marriage and 13 years together.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple — who share a 4-year-old son, Axl — said in a joint statement exclusively to PEOPLE. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

In 2009, the pair’s marriage was rocked by scandal just 9 months after their wedding, when an Atlanta exotic dancer alleged she had an affair with Duhamel. The actor’s rep vehemently denied the allegations at the time.