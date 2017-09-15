Fergie Gushed About Her Wild Costumed Sex Life with Josh Duhamel a Week Before Their Split: ‘You Would Be Surprised’

A week before news broke that Fergie and Josh Duhamel had decided to end their 8-year marriage, the “Fergalicious” singer said the two had a passionate sex life.

In an interview with KTU Cubby and Carolina in the Morning, Fergie, 42, discussed the ways she keeps her marriage spicy and fresh — something helped by the fact that she tends to wear latex in all her music videos.

“I have an Axl-safe costume closet where I have all my superhero stuff. That one doesn’t have a combination. [But] I do have one that’s locked that’s a little bit more mature,” Fergie said.

“I run around my house like I’m a ninja pirate or I’m super girl meets bat girl,” she explained. “We run around the house and… you would be surprised. When I say ‘work hard, play hard,’ it used to be ‘play’ meant going out to the clubs and all of that. And once in a great while I get to do that, but most of my ‘play hard’ now is dressing up like a ninja princess or a pirate or any costume.”

With Duhamel not joining Fergie on her trip to the New York studios, the Black Eyed Peas front woman said she didn’t bring any costumes with her — but would be “flying right back to [Josh]” to try some on.

“I like to let him decide because I like to let his imagination go and see where he takes it,” she said, of her outfits. “Now he’s doing a lot of fusion stuff, which is confusing for me. I’m like ‘This is this category’ and he’s like, ‘No — Ninja pirates!’ So the Ninja pirates are now as one. You can sort of do a fusion.”

Fergie and Duhamel confirmed their split to PEOPLE Thursday.

“With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year,” the couple said in a joint statement. “To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family.”

Later in the day, the actor, 44, was photographed hiking trail in Brentwood, California, without his wedding ring.