Stars — they’re just like us!

Fergie is joining the #WhoBitBeyonce movement. On Tuesday, the pop star’s 43rd birthday, Fergie tweeted: “for my birthday today, can someone spill #WhoBitBeyonce pretty please??”

Fergie is just the latest celebrity to take to social media to weigh in on the scandal, which stems from Tiffany Haddish‘s recent interview with GQ in which she alleges an actress “on drugs” chomped on Beyoncé at a JAY-Z concert afterparty in L.A. in December.

for my birthday today, can someone spill #WhoBitBeyonce pretty please? 🎂🎂 — Fergie (@Fergie) March 27, 2018

“There was this actress there that’s just, like, doing the mostest. She bit Beyoncé in the face,” Haddish, 38, told the men’s magazine.

“So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to JAY-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room,” Haddish continued. “I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Beyoncé’s representative, Yvette Noel-Schure, responded to the claim by telling GQ, “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

After the article was published Monday, social media devolved into a tizzy, with everyone from Beyhive members to friends of Beyoncé, like Chrissy Teigen, speculating on identity of the reported biter.

Beyoncé and Tiffany Haddish Tiffany Haddish/Instagram

“I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face,” Teigen, who is married to John Legend, tweeted. “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.”

A few moments later, she added, “Update it is NOT the person I think is the worst. IM DONE.” As fans continued to press her for the person’s identity, Teigen tweeted, “I AM NEVER TELLING I’m scared I’ve said too much KNOWLEDGE IS A CURSE!” then later quipping: “You know how much s— I have said and done to famous people?? I had to verify with john it wasn’t *me*.”