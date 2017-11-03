Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested for Alleged Drag Racing and DUI in New York

Rapper Fetty Wap is facing a slew of charges after he was allegedly found drag racing early Friday morning in Brooklyn, New York.

The 26-year-old rapper was allegedly found racing another vehicle in a Mercedes on the Gowanus Expressway at around 1:21 a.m., a New York Police Department spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

“[He was] in the vicinity of Hamilton Avenue driving recklessly at a high rate of speed causing a dangerous condition while racing another vehicle within the confines of the 72 precinct,” the spokesperson says.

Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, is charged with reckless endangerment, illegal speed, DWI, reckless driving, and aggravated unlicensed operation vehicle.”

A rep for the rapper declined to comment on the arrest.

This isn’t the “Trap Queen” lyricist’s first run-in with the law.

Earlier this year, he was allegedly involved in a shootout in New Jersey that left three people with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident occurred after an argument at a deli erupted in gunfire, police said at the time. Wap was not injured and another man was reportedly arrested later in connection with the shooting.