Fantasia ‘Resting Comfortably’ After Suffering Second-Degree Burns on Her Arm

Fantasia regretfully canceled a performance in Memphis on Sunday after suffering what her husband says are second-degree burns.

Kendall Taylor shared an Instagram post on Sunday showing the R&B singer laying in a hospital bed with a bandaged arm, but didn’t expound on the incident.

“My wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm,” he wrote. “She’s steady asking the Doc ‘Can I perform tonight?’ But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon.”

Taylor also stated, “She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him.”

Before the update, concertgoers in Tennessee learned Fantasia’s show for Sunday night was called off “due to unexpected health issues.” She is currently touring with Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill.

“Fantasia lives and breathes to sing and perform, and hates disappointing her fans,” read a statement shared to her Instagram page. “Our sincerest apologies to the city of Memphis.”

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

The 32-year-old American Idol alumni plans to get back to performing this week.

“Fantasia suffered a minor accident yesterday afternoon and is resting comfortably,” her rep told PEOPLE in a statement. “At this moment, our plan is to resume the tour in Los Angeles on Wednesday at the Microsoft Theater. She thanks all of her fans for their kind messages of love and support, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road.”