Fall Out Boy to Curate Anti-Gun Violence Benefit Concert in Washington D.C.

Fall Out Boy have announced that they are preparing to headline and curate an anti-gun violence benefit concert later this month.

The group’s show will take place at The Anthem in Washington D.C., with bassist Pete Wentz expressing his and the band’s frustration at the lack of action following the Parkland shooting in Florida last month. “This is a time for action,” says Wentz. “We need to support the Parkland teens, and kids across the country. We have their backs, and we must demand our lawmakers do more to end this gun violence crisis.”

G-Eazy and Bebe Rexha are set to perform, with appearances from the Stoneman Douglas High School survivors and other surviving victims of gun violence. Additional guest appearances are yet to be announced.

Tickets are on sale Wednesday, March 14 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $100 to $175, with all proceeds donated to gun reform charities.

Fall Out Boy released their latest album Mania back in January.

