George Michael’s Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz Blasts ‘Nasty Comments’ About Singer’s Death

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz has slammed the rumors and speculation surrounding the singer’s death after a coroner revealed Tuesday he died from natural causes.

Fawaz, a celebrity hairstylist with whom the late star was romantically involved for several years before his death, took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share a very clear message: “F— YOU.”

He followed up by posting a black and white photo showing the two in a smiling embrace.

“The Truth is out…” Fawaz captioned the photo.

The hairstylist continued, “All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x.”

Authorities responded to a property in Goring in Oxfordshire about 1:45 p.m. and investigators said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Michael’s death, according to the BBC.

Despite a claim from Michael’s childhood friend Andros Georgiou that “hard drugs had been back in his life,” the pop star’s death had from the start been categorized as “unexplained but not suspicious.”

Darren Salter, the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, announced in a statement Tuesday that the singer died of natural causes. Michael suffered a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

Michael was found dead in his home in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Day. In a previous tweet, Fawaz revealed he had discovered the 53-year-old singer’s dead body in his home.

“It’s a [Christmas] I will never forget — finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning,” he wrote on Dec. 26. “I will never stop missing you.”

“We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day…” Fawaz added. “I hate you 2016 from the bottom of my heart.”