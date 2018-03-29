Rapper Fabolous has been charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats, according to police.

According to a press release from the Englewood Police Department, the 40-year-old rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, “turned himself into Englewood Detectives, with his attorney, on criminal charges relating to a domestic incident that occurred earlier in the day.”

Fabulous was charged with third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree terroristic threats and was later released on “two complaint/summonses issued by Englewood Municipal Court Judge Lesley Adams.”

A rep for Fabolous did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Fabolous

While the press release did not elaborate on the “domestic incident,” TMZ reported that the rapper allegedly assaulted former Love and Hip Hop star Emily Bustamante, with whom he has two children — sons Jonas, 2, and Johan, 10.

According to the outlet, before the rapper turned himself into the cops, she called the police to tell them he had hit her.

Emily Bustamante and Fabolous

The Blast also reported that “the incident in question was domestic violence.”

While Fabolous has not commented directly on the charges, he seemingly referenced the incident on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, writing, “2018 tryna break my heart,” over a black background and a broken heart emoji.



According to the press release, the rapper’s charges “will be referred to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office for further disposition.”