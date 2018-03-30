New details about rapper Fabolous’ aggravated assault incident have surfaced.

The star, 40, allegedly punched the mother of his two sons, Emily Bustamante, seven times in the face and threatened her father and brother during a “domestic dispute” in Englewood, New Jersey, earlier this month, according to court documents obtained by NorthJersey.com.

Fabolous, born John Jackson, and Bustamante — who share children Jonas, 2, and Johan, 10 — allegedly got into an argument over text message on March 7 after he “became enraged” when he found out via Instagram she was also in Los Angeles, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Bustamante, who previously starred in VH1’s Love & Hip Hop, told authorities that Jackson wrote that he wanted to “hit her in the head with a baseball bat” and that he would “kill her” but he “did not want to go out like that,” as reported by NorthJersey.com.

RELATED: Fabolous Charged with Aggravated Assault After Alleged ‘Domestic Incident’ with Love & Hip Hop‘s Emily Bustamante

Emily Bustamante and Fabolous in 2015 Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

According to NorthJersey.com, the court documents detailed that Jackson punched Bustamante seven times in the face “causing severe damage to her two front teeth,” which she ended up losing.

Following the incident, Bustamante claims she called her father and brother to their residence in order to “remove two handguns … due to her fear that they may be used against her.” Jackson allegedly told her family members that “he had a bullet for them” when the rapper could not locate the firearms, according to court documents.

A rep and attorney for Fabolous did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

On Wednesday, Fabulous was charged with third-degree aggravated assault and third-degree terroristic threats. Before he turned himself into the cops, Bustamante called the police to tell them he had hit her, as reported by TMZ.

While Fabolous has not commented directly on the charges, he seemingly referenced the incident on his Instagram Stories that same day, writing, “2018 tryna break my heart,” over a black background and a broken heart emoji.