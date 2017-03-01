Music
The Evolution of Justin Bieber in 19 Photos
In honor of the pop star’s 23rd birthday — they grow up so fast! — we’re looking back at his dramatic transformation
Posted on
More
1 of 19
2009, TORONTO
It's like there's a breeze, yet his hair is perfectly in place.
2 of 19
2009, FLORIDA
The singer kept it casual in a patterned hoodie while signing autographs for fans.
3 of 19
2009, CALIFORNIA
The Biebz added a gold chain and Yankees hat to his look.
4 of 19
2009, N.Y.C.
Bieber performed on New Year's Eve with Selena Gomez.
5 of 19
2010, L.A.
We start to see the beginning of some major style risks (neon sneakers!), yet his hair remains as traditional as ever.
6 of 19
2010, L.A.
Here we see Bieber opt for a more dramatic sweep.
7 of 19
2010, L.A.
While performing at the Staples Center in L.A., Bieber rocked his tried-and-true look: hoodie under jacket.
8 of 19
2010, SPAIN
The edge! The smoulder! The stance!
9 of 19
2011, ATLANTA
Bieber caught up with his old friend Usher, upgrading his favorite vest look with a loose tie.
10 of 19
2011, L.A.
This is the year we started seeing Bieber try new things with his hair, including this sleek, old Hollywood look.
11 of 19
2012, N.Y.C.
He grew up so fast.
12 of 19
2012, L.A.
As seen here at the American Music Awards, the singer became increasingly comfortable with hair gel and a bad boy vibe.
13 of 19
2013, SOUTH AFRICA
More tattoos = more edge.
14 of 19
2014, L.A.
He got a lot of tattoos in one year. He also started experimenting with hats.
15 of 19
2014, L.A.
Layering like a boss.
16 of 19
2015, PARIS
Blonde hair, don't care.
17 of 19
2016, L.A.
After years of intense grooming, Bieber finally let his locks grow out a bit.
18 of 19
2016, L.A.
Bieber looked suave and understated at the 58th Grammy Awards.
19 of 19
2017, VENICE BEACH
The singer has added glasses — and a basketball — to his ever-evolving look.
See Also
More
More
Gavin Rossdale Is ‘Sad’ but ‘Being an Optimist About’ Gwen Stefani Divorce: ‘It’s Just the Way That It Goes Sometimes’
JUST ANNOUNCED: Chance the Rapper Added to Star-Studded ESSENCE Festival 2017 Lineup
Bruno Mars Opens Up About How He Chooses Collaborations: 'I Just Don't Want to Feel Gross'
Alicia Keys Nails Gwen Stefani and Adele Imitations While Taking on the ‘Wheel of Musical Impressions’
FIRST LISTEN: Lea Michele's New Single 'Love Is Alive' Off Her Upcoming Album Places