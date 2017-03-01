Music

The Evolution of Justin Bieber in 19 Photos

In honor of the pop star’s 23rd birthday — they grow up so fast! — we’re looking back at his dramatic transformation

By @mariayagoda

George Pimentel/WireImage

2009, TORONTO

It's like there's a breeze, yet his hair is perfectly in place.

2009, FLORIDA

The singer kept it casual in a patterned hoodie while signing autographs for fans.

2009, CALIFORNIA

The Biebz added a gold chain and Yankees hat to his look.

2009, N.Y.C.

Bieber performed on New Year's Eve with Selena Gomez.

2010, L.A.

We start to see the beginning of some major style risks (neon sneakers!), yet his hair remains as traditional as ever.

2010, L.A.

Here we see Bieber opt for a more dramatic sweep.

2010, L.A.

While performing at the Staples Center in L.A., Bieber rocked his tried-and-true look: hoodie under jacket.

2010, SPAIN

The edge! The smoulder! The stance!

2011, ATLANTA

Bieber caught up with his old friend Usher, upgrading his favorite vest look with a loose tie.

2011, L.A.

This is the year we started seeing Bieber try new things with his hair, including this sleek, old Hollywood look.

2012, N.Y.C.

He grew up so fast.

2012, L.A.

As seen here at the American Music Awards, the singer became increasingly comfortable with hair gel and a bad boy vibe.

2013, SOUTH AFRICA

More tattoos = more edge.

2014, L.A.

He got a lot of tattoos in one year. He also started experimenting with hats.

2014, L.A.

Layering like a boss.

2015, PARIS

Blonde hair, don't care.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2016, L.A.

After years of intense grooming, Bieber finally let his locks grow out a bit.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

2016, L.A.

Bieber looked suave and understated at the 58th Grammy Awards.

2017, VENICE BEACH

The singer has added glasses — and a basketball — to his ever-evolving look.

