Everything Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Have Ever Said About Each Other

It’s a sad day for Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid (a.k.a. ZiGi) fans who’ve been shipping the couple since the very beginning of their courtship. The star couple, who have been together since 2016, are officially over. While the world mourns the end of ZiGi, we’re taking a look back at everything the couple has ever said about each other publicly, because somebody had to.

“Yeah, we’re good friends.”

— Zayn, in a Beats 1 interview

“It’s a lil old ;)”

— Zayn, hinting that the Bradford City AFC soccer jersey that Gigi was wearing in a picture actually belonged to him

“You seen the video babe? Someone’s looking [hot].”

— Zayn, tweeting at Gigi after the release of the “Pillowtalk” music video, in which they costarred

“Nah, musta missed it. Jokes … I wasn’t looking at myself, trust me.”

— Gigi, replying to Zayn’s tweet

“Yeah, that was cool. That was something different. And yeah, we enjoyed it. It was fun; we had a lot of fun on set.”

— Zayn, talking about filming the “Pillowtalk” video with Gigi, during an interview with radio show Zach Sang & the Gang

“Exactly.”

— Zayn, agreeing that there’s nobody easier to make out with on camera than your own girlfriend, and essentially confirming his relationship with Gigi, on Zach Sang & the Gang

“He likes — in this issue, he likes the white one.”

— Gigi, revealing which one of her steamy Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue looks is his favorite, to PEOPLE Now

“I try to keep the two [my job and my relationship] very separate … as much as I can. But there’s only so much you can do. I’m learning to deal with it. It’s just one of those things now, in the background.”

— Zayn, on how he deals with having a relationship in the public eye, to Complex

“My boyfriend taught me how to play poker the night before I went to Vegas, so I won $400. Or blackjack. It was blackjack.”

— Gigi, revealing that Zayn taught her how to gamble before they hit Las Vegas to celebrate her 21st birthday, on The Tonight Show

“missing you.”

— Gigi, captioning a sweet picture of her and Zayn, on Instagram

“Cook. Paint. Play with my dog. Hang out with my boyfriend. Watch movies. Just chill.”

— Gigi, describing her perfect night in, to ELLE

“Z – I’ve seen the battles you go through and the way you fight to get to a place that allows you to get up there for your fans. Your bravery in those times makes me proud, but your honesty last night proved what you’re all about, being real … Your talent and good heart will never lead you wrong. Love you and so proud of you always.”

— Gigi, showing support for Zayn after he canceled his performance at the Capital FM Summertime Ball in London due to anxiety, on Twitter

“squish ya.”

— Gigi, captioning a photo of her and Zayn kissing, on Instagram

“Turn it up! Like, way up, please.”

— Gigi, jamming in the car to Zayn’s song, “Like I Would,” in a video for her Vogue cover

“She’s super intelligent. I think that’s why it works so well. And we do the same type of job, so we get that with each other.”

— Zayn, describing why he and Gigi work so well together as a couple, to ELLE UK

“He makes a brilliant curry. Butter chicken is his signature dish.”

— Gigi, on Zayn’s hidden talents in the kitchen, to ES Magazine

“I would say his brain. For the first time, we are both in a relationship where we have similar interests outside of work, and that is really important. We cook a lot together and do art together, and we’re each other’s best friends. We both feel we can talk about anything and learn a lot from each other.”

— Gigi, on what she finds most attractive about Zayn, to ES Magazine

“I also love to sing Broadway show tunes at home, which makes me the worst neighbor but is a good stress reliever. I love ‘Popular’ from Wicked. That’s the only one I’ll tell you about because I know at some point someone’s going to ask me to do this, and that’s the only one I’m willing to do publicly. My boyfriend gets into it too. He’s a big goofball — we laugh a lot.”

— Gigi, revealing their goofy at-home ritual, to Harper’s Bazaar

“She’s a very intelligent woman. She knows how to carry herself. She’s quite classy and that. She’s not, like, arrogant in any way, she’s confident. She carries it well. She’s cool.”

— Zayn, gushing about what he loves about Gigi, to ES Magazine

“I think we can all name a One Direction song that we like. But, maybe not. I love Zayn Malik solo a lot more, I think.”

— Gigi, revealing that she prefers Zayn’s solo music to 1D, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

“I don’t know if as a host I’m allowed to say who I’m voting for … but [I] voted for him. I think that he really deserves recognition for the music that he made this year.”

— Gigi, telling PEOPLE that she’s rooting for Zayn at the AMAs

“It’s actually not that hard for us [to line up schedules]. It helps that she’s really organized. Thank God! Because I’m really not, so she helps organize my schedule around seeing her!”

— Zayn, on how he and Gigi make time for each other, to Billboard

“She likes to cook for me and stuff — when I’m here late, she’ll come down and bring me food. She’s cool.”

— Zayn, on how Gigi supports him in the studio, to Billboard

“I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple’. That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me.”

— Zayn, on not wanting his relationship with Gigi to be referred to as a power coupling, to Evening Standard

“When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s—. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”

— Zayn, revealing he and Gigi never talk about fame, to Evening Standard

“I call her Gee, she calls me Zee. There’s some other nicknames too, but I’ll keep those private.”

— Zayn, on the couple’s nicknames for each other, to The Sunday Times

“She didn’t know I was coming. I went up to the suite to knock on the door…But my number had changed to European on her phone, so it wasn’t much of a surprise in the end. She played along with it, though.”

— Zayn, on his foiled plan to surprise Gigi during Paris Fashion Week, to The Sunday Times

“We like late-night movies and we order from this amazing place that does lattes and gingerbread cookies. I need coffee to stay up. I’m always like, ‘Babe, let’s go to a movie.’ Then I fall asleep halfway through and he’s like, ‘You’ve seen the first half of every movie out there and you have no idea how any of them end.'”

— Gigi, on date nights with Zayn, to British Vogue

— Gigi, admitting she voted for Zayn at the 2016 AMAs, to PEOPLE

“It’s been amazing to kind of see him learn about himself and the music that makes him really happy to sing. I would just be very excited for him if he were to win.”

— Gigi, on Zayn’s solo career, to PEOPLE