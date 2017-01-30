Everything We Know About Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s Whirlwind Romance

Earlier this month, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd (né Abel Tesfaye) were spotted having dinner in L.A., where they were pictured smooching throughout the evening. Since then, the couple has taken their romance worldwide, traveling to Italy together and making their romance known on social media.

Here’s everything you need to know about their relationship so far.

Their dates are super high-brow.

On Friday, the couple were spotted walking hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence, Italy, stopping to view collections of Renaissance paintings, in addition to Michelangelo’s David sculpture.

That same day, Gomez and The Weeknd were seen enjoying a romantic lunch at a local restaurant.

Selena and The Weeknd in Florence, Italy today❤ – Isa #selenagomez #selenator @selenagomez A photo posted by Met Selena 06/10/16 (@motivatingomez) on Jan 27, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

Though they’ve gone on a few silly dates, too.

One of their first public dates was at Dave and Buster’s, just two days before they traveled to Italy. They arrived at 11 p.m., meeting up with Jaden Smith and French Montana, and they stayed until 3 a.m.



“They looked very happy. They had a blast with their friends,” a source tells PEOPLE about the pair, who were spotted holding hands.

They’ve officially taken their romance public.

After the duo were spotted walking hand-in-hand inside the Galleria dell’Accademia museum in Florence during their Italian getaway, Gomez shared a video of The Weeknd on her Instagram page early Monday morning.

The black-and-white video, which has since been deleted from the her account, shows him relaxing in a river boat as Gomez makes plans with a woman off-camera. Gomez simply captioned the video with a heart-eyes emoji.

@selenagomez : 😍 // @wwydjustinnn A video posted by Selena & Justin Updates™ (@jelenasenergy) on Jan 30, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Gomez wasn’t the only one showing some social media PDA. On Sunday, the “Starboy” singer shared a video of Gomez looking at a piece of art on his Instagram story. (He did not delete.)

The new romance has rubbed some people the wrong way.

Shortly after news of the budding relationship broke, sources told PEOPLE that The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend Bella Hadid was upset by how quickly her former flame found a new romantic interest.

“Bella and Abel’s split wasn’t dramatic, but of course she’s hurt and pissed that he’s moved on so quickly with Selena,” says an insider, who adds that it was Hadid, 20, who ultimately pulled the plug on the duo’s romance.

Gomez’s ex Justin Bieber also seemed unhappy about the new Hollywood couple. He recently had some harsh words about The Weeknd’s music.

Asked by a TMZ cameraman if he’d listen to The Weeknd outside of Delilah in Los Angeles on Friday, Bieber replied, “Hell no I can’t listen to a Weeknd song.”

Bieber added, “That s— is whack.”