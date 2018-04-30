It looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are giving dating another go! The stars have been vacationing together and were most recently spotted meeting Pope Francis in Vatican City in April.

In March 2017, the stars officially took a break from their relationship, both their reps previously told PEOPLE, after first linking up in January 2016 at a Golden Globes bash.

When Perry was honored in November 2016 by Hillary Clinton at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City, she had Bloom by her side, and she reflected on what she’d learned from him since their romance began.

“Everyone is a teacher in a relationship. That’s how I see it now,” she said to ET. “We’ve taught each other a lot.” She also gushed about him to E! News, saying the actor has “the most kind heart ever.”

Engagement rumors swirled during their first run as a couple — Perry was spotted wearing a huge diamond ring on that finger — and now that the pair has seemingly reconciled, we’re taking a look back at everything we know about their relationship.

They planned a holiday vacation together.

This wasn’t the first time the pair jetted off on romantic getaways, as they already visited Hawaii, Italy and France during their 13-month romance.

“They are planning a vacation for the holidays,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Orlando is very happy with Katy. They are not engaged yet, but are very serious.”

And when they weren’t traveling together, they didn’t let the distance affect their relationship.

“When Orlando filmed in China, they kept in touch via FaceTime. It was sort of a trial to see how they would feel after they spent weeks apart. It seems they are happier than ever,” the source shared. “Orlando loves how independent and strong Katy is. He is very proud of how much she got involved with the election.”

They spent Thanksgiving together … and wore matching onesies.

Perry documented the holiday gathering on her Instagram story, showing off her siblings’ and parents‘ Keith and Mary Hudson’s matching pajamas. In one video, Bloom cradled a baby and smiled for the camera while Perry said, “Hello Internet!”

A later clip featured Perry’s dad joking, “Look out, here comes a turkey for Thanksgiving, and right here he is,” before the camera swept over to a laughing Bloom.

They were thinking about starting a family together.

In August 2016, a source told PEOPLE that Bloom wanted children with Perry.

The actor, 41, who shares 7-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, “always gushes about Katy and thinks she is amazing in a million ways,” said the source. “He would love to settle down with Katy and have more kids. He hasn’t been this serious about a girl since Miranda.”

The two even spent the Christmas holidays with Perry’s family — and got pied in the face.

After celebrating Thanksgiving together, Bloom once again joined Perry and her family for some holiday fun — this time celebrating a white Christmas in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Both the singer and actor took to social media to document the holiday soirée — and from the looks of it, the trip has been full of fun, laughter and gag gifts!

Bloom played Pie Face Showdown Perry’s brother, David. As the game began to heat up, a member of the Perry clan took matters into their own hands, pushing the whipped cream into the singer’s face.

And when they weren’t playing games or pulling pranks, Bloom was bonding with Perry’s parents Keith and Mary Hudson.

Kieth posted a photo of himself smiling alongside Bloom on Facebook, showing off their new ski gear.

“Me, this dude, and my new hat,” he wrote.

Perry spent time with Bloom’s son, Flynn, and his mom, Sonia.

After enjoying a late-February Hawaiian getaway in 2016, the singer and Bloom flew to England, where she met his friends and family. Perry also spent a significant amount of time with Flynn. She first met him in February before attending Robert Downey Jr.’s son’s birthday party with Flynn and Bloom.

“Orlando is very protective of his son,” a source told PEOPLE. “To introduce Flynn to Katy, she must mean [a lot] to him.”

They had the most perfect Halloween couple’s costume.

Perry transformed herself into Hillary Clinton while Bloom dressed up as a cartoonish Donald Trump — complete with a “Make America Great Again” hat.

They really, really enjoyed spending time together.

The two flew to Hawaii in February 2016, going for long walks, taking helicopter rides and relaxing together. “Katy hasn’t looked happier. She always has the biggest smile when she is around Orlando,” a source told PEOPLE.

In summer 2016, the two vacationed in Italy and France.

They hung out with each other’s friends.

In addition to Perry accompanying Bloom and his son, Flynn, to a party in February 2016, Perry also met several of his friends, including Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman. And it goes both ways: “Orlando attends events and parties that are important to Katy,” a source said.

While their social circles have mixed, they gave each other space to live their own lives.

“They’ve been getting along really well,” a source told PEOPLE in August 2016. “Katy gives him space, and they’re both pretty independent. They are serious about each other and their relationship.”

They didn’t shy away from PDA.

Whenever the two were spotted together, they looked giggly and happy, according to inside sources. When they were first seen vibing at the Golden Globes in January 2016, they spent an hour and a half chatting and even shared a drink.

The two hit up Coachella arm-in-arm.

They support each other.

Bloom attended Perry’s pre-Grammys celebration, The Creators Party presented by Spotify, in February 2016. “It’s really sweet,” a source inside the event told PEOPLE. “The party is for music producers and artists only but Orlando showed up a bit later and they’re together.”

Bloom sat by Perry’s side as she was honored by Hillary Clinton at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball in November 2016, and the two exchanged kisses all night.

“He was a previous award recipient last year, so he knows it better than I,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet. “And he’s been a UNICEF ambassador for over 10 years and I’ve only been a few years, so he’s kind of shown me some of the ropes.”

Katy threw Orlando’s 40th birthday bash.

The singer helped Bloom ring in the big 4-0 with the ultimate surprise bash in January 2017.

The Palm Springs, California, party was well-documented on social media, including Perry’s popular Instagram story — which featured video of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor blowing out the candles on his owl-themed birthday cake.

Among the celebrity guests in attendance were the couple’s friends Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux.

The biggest guest of all — and cutest surprise of the night — was Bloom’s mom. He shared an adorable photo of the two embracing after his mom made her surprise entrance.

“Best gift ever surprise visit from me mum,” he wrote.

They were last spotted together at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party before announcing their split.

The couple continued their tradition of only posing together inside events, and cozied up for the camera – Perry in a shimmering, bronze gown and still sporting her platinum locks and Bloom in a dapper black tux.

However, an onlooker told PEOPLE the duo — who have been dating for more than a year — didn’t haven’t much interaction aside from posing for the photo together and mainly mingled with their own friends.

“Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando,” said the source. “They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”

One day after all the Oscar festivities, Bloom posted a photo of himself snuggling with Perry’s dog. “A mighty heart,” he wrote on the photo.

The new year has taken both stars overseas though, with Bloom just returned from a UNICEF mission to Diffa, the southeast region of Niger. In late January 2017, Bloom also visited a high school in Greater Manchester, England, to visit a drama class with his own former teacher.

Perry’s had been busy promoting and performing her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm” – first at the Grammys in Los Angeles, and then in the U.K. at the BRIT Awards.

There were no hard feelings post-split.

The actor opened up about his split from the 33-year-old singer in the May 2017 issue of ELLE UK, saying the two have managed to stay friends.

“We’re friends, it’s good,” he said in the issue. “We’re all grown up. She happens to be someone who is very visible, but I don’t think anybody cares about what I’m up to. Nor should they. It’s between us. It’s better to set an example for kids and show that [breakups] don’t have to be about hate.”

Perry expressed similar sentiments following the end of their yearlong relationship, urging fans not to pit the two against each another.

“HOW BOUT A NEW WAY OF THINKING FOR 2017!?” she tweeted. “U can still b friends & love ur former partners! No one’s a victim or a villain, get a life y’all!”

They were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert.

Six months after announcing they split, Perry and Bloom were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in August 2017.

“[Orlando] and Katy have been in touch since they broke up,” a source told PEOPLE. “They ended things as friends. They continue to be friends.”

Perry addressed reconciliation rumors.

The pop star opened up about rumors that she was getting back together with her ex-beau after the two were spotted together at an Ed Sheeran concert in August.

“Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life,” she told The Morning Mashup, a SiriusXM Hits 1 program. “It’s nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”

They spent Labor Day together.

The pair reunited over Labor Day weekend with a trip to a Santa Barbara, Calif. luxury hotel. The pair showed off their toned bodies as they hit the beach to go paddleboarding in September 2017 in photos posted on the site Celebrity WotNot.

They are dating again.

Two months after they fueled reconciliation rumors by vacationing together in the Maldives, the exes got tongues wagging again in February 2018 by reuniting in Europe.

“After Orlando and Katy split, they stayed in touch. It wasn’t some awful split. They were just busy with their careers and it wasn’t working,” a source told PEOPLE.

“In the past few months, they have spent a lot of time together. They both love traveling and are trying to share as many fun trips as possible,” the insider added. “They are dating, but not necessarily putting a label on it. They are not girlfriend and boyfriend. They do seem very happy together though. Orlando always had the nicest things to say about Katy. He loves spending time with her.”

Perry is “spoken for”.

The singer revealed details of her relationship status on the American Idol red carpet in April 2018, while shooting down Entertainment Tonight‘s questions about whether or not she’d ever date a contestant. “No, I’m sorry I have been spoken for and speak for myself,” Perry said to ET, adding, “And I’m very happy!” Asked if she’s currently spoken for, Perry insisted to the outlet, “Yeah, of course I am!”

Their rekindled relationship is serious.

“Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious,” a source told PEOPLE just one day after the duo met Pope Francis in Vatican City and explored some of Rome’s famed sights in April 2018. “They are both excited about it and don’t want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well,” the source added.