Everything We Know About Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos

Things are heating up between Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.

The pop star and fighter were first linked back in July, when an insider told PEOPLE they “had a quick fling” that ended shortly after. But Lovato and Vasconcelos have recently rekindled their romance, appearing to ring in the New Year together, as seen in a smiley selfie shared to Vasconcelos’ Instagram.

In early January, a source told PEOPLE that the two were dating, following Lovato’s split from UFC fighter Luke Rockhold in December.

“Demi and Luke broke up before Christmas. It wasn’t anything dramatic. The relationship just wasn’t heading where she wanted it to go. Luke was really cool about it, and they were on the same page,” the source says. “She’s started seeing Bomba again. She’s really physically attracted to him.”

Here’s everything we know about the cute couple so far:

They’re already comfortable with social displays of affection.

The 30-year-old MMA pro fighter recently posted an affectionate black and white photo of the two seated closely together while smiling at the camera.

A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 18, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

The picture generated an enthusiastic reaction from Lovato, 24, who commented, “I look like I’m falling asleep” along with a laughing emoji, and quickly added another comment with kissing heart emojis.

Her ex Joe Jonas approves of the relationship.

The “Confident” singer’s ex-boyfriend liked the sweet black and white photo on Instagram.

They first teased romance rumors on social media.

In a photo of the two that the Brazilian star shared on June 8, he implied they might have been locking lips.

After I sparred with a legend @xcnatch.. The one who hit my lip and made me bleed was @ddlovato hehehe… A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jun 8, 2016 at 1:42pm PDT

“After I sparred with a legend @xcnatch.. The one who hit my lip and made me bleed was @ddlovato,” he wrote. “Hehehe…”

They are very affectionate.

❤️ A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:20am PST

The heart emoji caption says it all.

They rung in the New Year together.

Happy new year !!!! 🎉🎊 A photo posted by Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (@bombatuf) on Jan 1, 2017 at 1:21am PST

And both wore traditional and tacky 2017 plastic accessories.

Lovato supports him at his matches.

Before they were dating, Lovato showed up at one of his matches last year.

“You did it, you did it,” the singer told Vasconcelos in the clip, hugging him and kissing him on the cheek.

WATCH: Demi Lovato and Boyfriend Guilherme Vasconcelos Share Love Fest on Instagram

Lovato and ex Wilmer Valderrama broke up after nearly six years of dating, posting the same statement about the mutual decision to their social media accounts in June.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” the statement read. “We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years.”