Eve Reveals Janet Jackson Came to Her Aid After Someone Tried to Drug Her Drink at a Party

Eve‘s first-time meeting one of her idols was a terrifying experience – through no fault of their own.

Speaking about why you should always watch your drink during Tuesday’s episode of The Talk, the co-host, 39, recalled the time she was at an industry party years ago where she believes someone drugged her drink.

“I was at an afterparty for an awards show and there were lots of people I knew there. It was all people that I was in the industry with,” Eve said. “I was kind of walking around putting my drink down, talking to people, coming back picking my drink up. Probably about an hour after the last time I picked my drink up, I started feeling crazy. Not drunk.”

While the friends around her at the party presumed she was drunk, Eve had a gut feeling that something was wrong.

“I knew immediately something was different. It was weird because I was there, but I wasn’t there,” she remembered. “Then I started hysterically crying. I get put into a room and I’m crying and I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m telling you something’s wrong’ … and I hear this really soft voice.”

Moments later, Eve found Janet Jackson walking into the room, telling her, ” ‘It’s okay, it’s okay, I’ll take care of it.’ ”

Eve added, “I’m like snot crying, yall. And I turn around it’s Janet Jackson. And she’s like, ‘I got this. Don’t worry. Relax. Calm down.’ I am so ugly when I snot cry. I was so embarrassed!” The rapper also recalled telling Jackson, “I didn’t want to meet you like this,” as she wiped away her tears and snot.

“First time I had ever met her!” Eve emphasized to co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Julie Chen.