Singer Eve Reveals She Turned to Prescription Drugs and Alcohol During a 'Dark Period' in Her Life

She is a Grammy award-winning singer and recently joined The Talk as a co-host, but there was a time in Eve‘s life when she was going through a “dark period,” and ultimately turned to pills and alcohol to “numb [her] pain.”

“At a time in my life, at a point in my life, I’d gone through, and like she says, a dark hole,” the 39-year-old said during Tuesday’s episode of The Talk while discussing Willow Smith’s revelation she was cutting herself after her initial musical success.

“I call it my ‘dark hole’ period, my dark period.”

“I was out of a toxic relationship, I didn’t have a TV show, I didn’t have a record deal. I was just kinda like, what is happening with my life?” explained the rapper. “So I started drinking, a lot.”

“I started drinking, and drinking, and drinking because I didn’t want to deal with my emotions,” she continued. “I didn’t have anybody to really talk to. I was even popping Xanax and drinking to numb my pain.”

And during that point in her life, Eve admits that she “didn’t see that I was harming myself.”

“I just felt like I was coping, but I really wasn’t,” she shared. “You know, you think of harming yourself as cutting or something, but drinking and drugs is exactly the same thing in many ways.”

The “Let Me Blow Ya Mind” singer went on to say that it took her DUI charge in 2007 to finally turn her life around.

“And it took my DUI, and I’ve talked about this on the show before, I got a DUI, and it took my DUI to wake me up because I had to wear one of those ankle things,” explained Eve. “And I didn’t want to because I knew it would force me to deal with my ‘S’, my stuff, and I did, and thankfully, I did and was able to get healthy.”

She added: “I prayed myself through it. I finally started figuring out the things that I needed to do to make myself healthy.”

As the latest co-host to join The Talk, Eve has been very candid, even revealing that years ago, music icon, Janet Jackson came to her aid after someone tried to drug her drink at an industry party.

“I was at an afterparty for an awards show and there were lots of people I knew there. It was all people that I was in the industry with,” Eve recalled while on the talk show. “I was kind of walking around putting my drink down, talking to people, coming back picking my drink up. Probably about an hour after the last time I picked my drink up, I started feeling crazy. Not drunk.”

“I knew immediately something was different,” she explained. “It was weird because I was there, but I wasn’t there. Then I started hysterically crying. I get put into a room and I’m crying and I’m like, ‘Guys, I’m telling you something’s wrong’… and I hear this really soft voice.”

Moments later, Eve found Jackson, 51, walking into the room, telling her, “‘It’s okay, it’s okay, I’ll take care of it.’”

“I’m like snot crying, y’all,” explained the singer. “And I turn around it’s Janet Jackson. And she’s like, ‘I got this. Don’t worry. Relax. Calm down.’ I am so ugly when I snot cry. I was so embarrassed!”