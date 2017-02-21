ESSENCE Festival 2017: Mary J. Blige Announces Star-Studded Night of All-Female Performers

This article originally appeared on ESSENCE.com.

ESSENCE Festival is no stranger to bringing you musical experiences unlike any other and this year, we’re raising the bar even higher.

Among the many surprises in store from our star-studded 2017 artist line up is an unforgettable night of music and sisterhood, spearheaded by the queen of Hip Hop Soul herself, Mary J. Blige. For the first time ever, both the ESSENCE Festival mainstage and superlounges will feature an all-female roster of music icons, current trailblazers and rising starlets who will own the night.

Inspired by Blige’s upcoming 13th studio album Strength of a Woman, the evening will include performances from Chaka Khan, Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan, Monica, Lalah Hathaway, Remy Ma, Teyana Taylor, Jhene Aiko, Lizzo, Ari Lennox, Michel’le, The Jones Girls feat. Shirley Jones, PJ and of course, Mary J. Blige.

