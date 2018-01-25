Erykah Badu’s Most Controversial Moments: From Naked Music Videos to Hitler Comments

Hitler Backlash

In a wide-ranging interview with Vulture, Erykah Badu sparked a backlash after she said she “saw something good in Hitler.”

Calling herself an “empath” and “humanist,” Badu went on to say, “I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler.” Upon being asked to elaborate, she responded, “I did. Hitler was a wonderful painter.” Marchese pushed Badu on the statement, causing her to relent that “[Hitler] was a terrible painter.”

“Poor thing,” she continued. “He had a terrible childhood. That means that when I’m looking at my daughter, Mars, I could imagine her being in someone else’s home and being treated so poorly, and what that could spawn. I see things like that. I guess it’s just the Pisces in me.”

Badu explained herself on Twitter Thursday, writing, "I understand why my ‘good’ intent was misconstrued as ‘bad.' In trying to express a point, I used 1 of the worst examples possible, Not to support the cruel actions of an unwell, psychopathic Adolf Hitler, but to only exaggerate a show of compassion."