RHOBH's Erika Jayne to Headline LGBTQ Bash in Palm Springs

Erika Jayne is heading to Palm Springs.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 46, is set to headline Jeffrey Sanker’s 29th annual white party, PEOPLE confirms.

The three-day festival (tickets are available now) will feature a performances by Jayne on Apr. 28 and Kylie Minogue on Apr. 29.

“I’m honored to be back and performing at this year’s White Party. I am so thankful to Jeffrey and the LGBTQ+ community for their continued support, and I’m excited to share my new music,” says Jayne in a statement.

Adds Sanker: “Erika Jayne’s performance at T-Dance a few years ago was so incredible that I wanted to have her back. Past headliners who have performed at the main event such as Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande are ultimate divas and I am thrilled for Erika to follow in their footsteps and perform on the main stage at White Party.”

Erika Girardi David Livingston/Getty

Previous performers at the festival — which kicked off 29 years ago — include Jennifer Lopez, Kesha, Ariana Grande and more.