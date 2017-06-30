Eric Benét has responded to being name-checked on JAY-Z’s new album, 4:44.

In one of the rapper’s many references to his infidelity, he takes a shot at Benét, who previously had admitted to cheating on his ex-wife Halle Berry. On “Kill Jay Z,” he rapped, “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / N—a, never go Eric Benét.”

Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now! ✌🏾 — Eric Benét (@ebenet) June 30, 2017

While Benét married Berry in 2001, they divorced in 2005 following his infidelity — which included the singer going to rehab for sex addiction. In 2011, the singer wed Manuela Testolini, who was previously married to Prince.

