People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Eric Benét Responds to JAY-Z's Diss on 4:44: 'I Got the Baddest Girl in the World'

By @derekjlawrence

Posted on

Eric Benét has responded to being name-checked on JAY-Z’s new album, 4:44.

In one of the rapper’s many references to his infidelity, he takes a shot at Benét, who previously had admitted to cheating on his ex-wife Halle Berry. On “Kill Jay Z,” he rapped, “You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away / I don’t even know what else to say / N—a, never go Eric Benét.”

Shortly after the album went live, Benét replied on Twitter, writing, “Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife….like right now!”

RELATED: Inside JAY-Z’s 4:44 Album: The Rapper’s Most Revealing Lyrics About Beyoncé, Their Twins & More

While Benét married Berry in 2001, they divorced in 2005 following his infidelity — which included the singer going to rehab for sex addiction. In 2011, the singer wed Manuela Testolini, who was previously married to Prince.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com

Sponsored Stories

More

More