Kanye West Calls Emma Gonzalez His 'Hero' — but She Dismisses It by Praising Waffle House Hero

Parkland school shooting survivor Emma Gonzalez was seemingly disinterested in Kanye West‘s praise of her.

Just days after the 40-year-old rapper tweeted of his support for President Donald Trump, West shared a photo of Gonzalez and referred to her as “my hero” on Saturday.

In a second post, West shared a selfie that showed he had buzzed his hair. He captioned the tweet, “Inspired by Emma.”

Gonzalez, who has openly rebuked Trump and called for stricter gun laws in the country since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14 that killed 17 people, did not return West’s compliment. Copying the format of West’s tweet, she paid tribute to James Shaw Jr., who attacked a gunman who fatally opened fire at a Tennessee Waffle House restaurant on April 22 and likely saved lives by wrestling the assault-style rifle out of the assailant’s hands.

my hero Emma Gonzalez pic.twitter.com/aSdFmraenU — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

inspired by Emma pic.twitter.com/TiZMthLK92 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 29, 2018

my hero James Shaw Jr. pic.twitter.com/BRnuYEURdv — Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 29, 2018

Although West said he doesn’t “agree with everything Trump does,” the entertainer called the president his “brother” and later stepped out wearing a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

“You don’t have to agree with trump [sic] but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” he wrote. “I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Trump responded to West’s message, replying on Twitter, “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

“I have known Kanye for a little bit, I get along with Kanye. I get along with a lot of people, frankly,” the president said during a phone interview on Fox and Friends. “Kanye looks, and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country, okay? He sees Hispanic unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country. He sees, by the way, female unemployment the lowest it’s been in now almost 19 years.”

The president continued: “He sees that stuff, and he’s smart. He says, ‘Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.’”

RELATED VIDEO: Man Hailed as a ‘Hero’ for Disarming Waffle House Shooter During Attack: ‘I’m Glad I Acted’

After disarming the gunman at a Nashville-area Waffle House restaurant on April 22, Shaw set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims’ families. After six days, the page had raised over $190,000.

Shaw told reporters that he was “sore” from the altercation, in addition to having been grazed by a bullet on his arm and receiving burns on his hand from grabbing the rifle’s barrel. However, he was more concerned with the victims.

“There’s four families that are grieving right now. So much life was lost for no reason,” he said, according to CNN. “I feel like it could be very selfish of me if I didn’t point it out. And I apologize.”

Shaw told Today that he later learned that the gunman had other magazines and could have reloaded if he hadn’t stopped him.

“I’m glad I acted,” he said on Today.