Eminem’s busy summer schedule just got busier. Announced Tuesday, the rapper will also headline the 2018 iteration of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, Joining him on the top tier are the Killers and Muse.

Taking place Thursday, June 7 through Sunday, June 11, tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Information on how to purchase is available on the event’s website.

Bonnaroo’s deep, revelrous history is rooted in the jam band scene and STS9 and the Revivalists will carry that torch this summer at the Farm. They’re joined by the likes of bold-faced names like Future, Sturgill Simpson, Khalid, Sheryl Crow, and Bon Iver, who will play “two unique sets.”

Nearby Nashville finds some of its players on stage as 2017 breakout Midland, Brothers Osborne, and Old Crow Medicine Show will each join Simpson. The Grand Ole Opry will also take over a stage.