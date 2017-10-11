Eminem did not hold back when expressing how he feels about President Donald Trump during the BET Awards on Tuesday night.

The rapper, 44, delivered a nearly-five minute freestyle rap dedicated solely to the president, 71, that took Twitter by storm.

The cypher was delivered in a Detroit parking lot, with several people in the background, spewing lines at Trump calling him a “b—” and calling him out for his comments about Charlottesville, as well as his recent attack on NFL player protests.

Called “The Storm,” Eminem rapped, “This is his form of distraction/Plus, he gets an enormous reaction/When he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that/Instead of talking about Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/All of these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE IN VIDEO BELOW

It was evident throughout the performance that the rapper was frustrated, taking frequent, muted pauses to keep himself in check.

He continued rapping, “But we better give Obama props/Because what we got in the office now’s a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust.”

Eminem also targeted those who claimed to be supporters of both him and Trump.

“And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/I’m drawing in the sand a line/You’re either for or against/And if you can’t decide who you like more in your split/ Or who you should stand beside/I’ll do it for you with this/F— you.”

The Grammy winner received praise on Twitter, from celebrities and fans alike who were in awe of his lyrics.

Ellen DeGeneres tweeted her support, as well as hip hop artist J. Cole, who called him a “Rap God.”

Activist and NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick, who was name checked by the rapper, thanked Eminem for his support.

Protect Eminem at all cost — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 11, 2017

We needed a white man to say that ✊️✊️✊️✊️ #Eminem — lil duval (@lilduval) October 11, 2017

WHEN EMINEM STARTED TALKING IN THAT COUNTRY ACCENT YO #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/e98pu7RgXC — LYNNA 🌹 (@caleenuh) October 11, 2017

The cypher comes a year after Eminem made a searing track against Trump when he was a presidential candidate, calling it “Campaign Speech.”

The rap was almost eight minutes long, and made references to Colin Kaepernick as well as mystery novelist Agatha Christie.

While he didn’t touch on Trump until around the 4-minute mark, he did call the president a “loose canon.”