Eminem‘s little girl is all grown up!

Hailie Jade Scott‘s 22nd birthday falls on Christmas day, so the daughter of the legendary rapper celebrated a few days early with a new Instagram photo for her thousands of followers.

In the image, Scott showed some skin as she lounged on a red sofa, donning a white top with cut-outs that flaunted her midriff and cleavage along with pants and black heels.

“Happy early birthday to me,” she captioned the shot. The photo is the first Scott has posted to the Instagram account since March.

The Michigan State University student rocked a similarly revealing ensemble for her birthday festivities last year as well, sharing a photo in a pink mini dress.

Scott is Eminem’s only biological daughter with ex Kim Mathers, to whom he was married twice before ultimately splitting in 2006.

She previously made headlines in 2013, when she was crowned homecoming queen at her high school in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Students and faculty told the Macomb Daily at the time that Scott, then 17, won the honor because she was a “smart, athletic and caring young woman.”

Eminem has rapped about his daughter in his songs over the years, from 2004’s “Mockingbird” to several references on his latest album, Revival, released earlier this month.

In fact, the 45-year-old rapper dedicated track “Castle” entirely to Scott. Written in the form of annual letters to his daughter, the rapper gave listeners insight into his approach to fatherhood.

The track begins with Scott’s birth, and continues on through her early years, with Eminem noting he feels guilty for making her the subject of many of his songs — even though they are a large part of the reason he’s been able to provide for his family.

Eminem and Hailie Scott WENN

“I said your name but always tried to hide your face,” he raps. “This game is crazy, I wanted to claim my love for you but damn. I never knew it’d be like this. If I did, I wouldn’t have done it. You ain’t asked for none of this s—. Now you’re being punished? Things that should’ve been private with me and your mother is public.”

Like in many of the songs on Revival, Eminem alludes to it being his final album.

“They can take this fame back, I don’t want it,” he says. “I’ll put out this last album then be done with it.”