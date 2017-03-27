Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Is All Grown Up – and Stunning! See Her Photos

No longer daddy’s little girl!

Rapper Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Scott – once the young subject of his 2004 hit “Mockingbird” – is now a stunning 21-year-old with quite the Instagram following.

Scott, who is a student at Michigan State University, has proven she’s all grown up in a string of recent photos.

In one St. Patrick’s Day image, Scott cozied up to a guy and wrote, “Feeling extra lucky today.”

Feeling extra lucky today ☘️



Mondays 😴

She shared a different photo with the same man in December, as she rang in her 21st birthday. Scott postd in a daring, cleavage-showing mauve bandage dress in the picture.

Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)



Hailie is Eminem’s only biological daughter with ex Kim Mathers, to whom he was married twice before ultimately splitting in 2006.

The beauty last made headlines in 2013, when she was crowned homecoming queen at her high school in Clinton Township, Michigan.

Students and faculty told the Macomb Daily at the time that Scott, then 17, won the honor because she was a “smart, athletic and caring young woman.”