People

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Is All Grown Up – and Stunning! See Her Photos

By @lekimble

Posted on

Source: Hailee Scott/Instagram

No longer daddy’s little girl!

Rapper Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Scott – once the young subject of his 2004 hit “Mockingbird” – is now a stunning 21-year-old with quite the Instagram following.

Scott, who is a student at Michigan State University, has proven she’s all grown up in a string of recent photos.

In one St. Patrick’s Day image, Scott cozied up to a guy and wrote, “Feeling extra lucky today.”

Feeling extra lucky today ☘️

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

Mondays 😴

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

She shared a different photo with the same man in December, as she rang in her 21st birthday. Scott postd in a daring, cleavage-showing mauve bandage dress in the picture.

Couldn't have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side)

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

A post shared by Hailie Scott (@hailiescott1) on

Hailie is Eminem’s only biological daughter with ex Kim Mathers, to whom he was married twice before ultimately splitting in 2006.

The beauty last made headlines in 2013, when she was crowned homecoming queen at her high school in Clinton Township, Michigan.

FROM COINAGE: The 7 Most Expensive Music Videos of All Time


Students and faculty told the Macomb Daily at the time that Scott, then 17, won the honor because she was a “smart, athletic and caring young woman.”