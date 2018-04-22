Eminem Is 10 Years Sober — See How He Celebrated the Landmark

Eminem just celebrated a landmark event: he’s been sober for a decade.

In between his headlining sets at Coachella, the 45-year-old rapper shared a photo to Instagram, Saturday, proudly displaying a medallion he received for achieving the milestone.

“Celebrated my 10 years yesterday,” he wrote alongside the image, in which he held the coin up to the camera. The middle of the token features an “X,” the Roman numeral for 10, surrounded by the words “Unity,” “Service” and “Recovery.”

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, previously revealed he had a near-death experience from an accidental overdose back in 2007 after his addiction got so bad that he was taking up to 20 pills a day.

“I used to get pills wherever I could,” he told the New York Times in 2011. “I was just taking anything that anybody was giving to me.”

Eminem Kevin Mazur/Getty

On top of crediting his kids — biological daughter Hailie Jade and his two adopted daughters, Lainey and Whitney — with keeping him sober, he also replaced “addiction with exercise.”

“When I got out of rehab, I needed to lose weight, but I also needed to figure out a way to function sober,” the rapper told Men’s Journal in 2015. “Unless I was blitzed out of my mind, I had trouble sleeping. So I started running. It gave me a natural endorphin high, but it also helped me sleep, so it was perfect.”

Continued Eminem, “It’s easy to understand how people replace addiction with exercise. One addiction for another but one that’s good for them.”