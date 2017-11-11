Elvis Presley's Divorce Document Put Up for Auction Reveals What Priscilla Got in Their Split

The divorce settlement of one of rock-n-roll’s most famous couples will soon be a fan’s very expensive keepsake.

The document marked the end of Elvis and Priscilla Presley marriage and is dated Aug. 15, 1972.

The yellowed papers are being described by auctioneers Henry and Andrew Aldridge as “a fabulous piece of show business history,” that will be made available in the United Kingdom on Saturday, according to Fox News.

“Each of the 12 pages contains fascinating details and offers the reader a snapshot into the details and offers the reader a snapshot into the details involved between both parties that only legal documents can give,” Henry Aldridge told the outlet.

The document states that the former couple agreed to divide up their property via the document to avoid more legal costs and “emotional stress.”

“The parties were married on May 1, 1967 in Las Vegas, Nevada,” the document states. “Unfortunate circumstances and unhappy differences have arisen between the parties by reason of which they have lived separate and apart since February 23, 1972, and by reason of which they intend to dissolve their marriage.”

The settlement is signed by both Elvis and Priscilla, with the music legend signing over his famous 1971 Mercedes Benz, his 1969 Cadillac Eldorado, a 1971 Harley Davidson motorcycle and $100,00.

Priscilla also received half the income from their three homes located in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles and Palm Springs, California.

A pre-sale estimate of the settlement is between $26,318 to $32,898. The last time the settlement documents came up for sale in 2011 they sold for just under $8,000.

The former couple married on May 1, 1967. Elvis was 32, while Priscilla was 21. The had daughter Lisa Marie less than a year later in February 1, 1968.