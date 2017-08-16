Elvis Presley: The Best Books About the Man Behind the Rock ‘N’ Roll Crown

Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N' Roll by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley



This intimate story was written by one of the women who knew Elvis best -- his former wife Priscilla Presley. She recounts their love story, marriage, affairs, divorce and friendship afterward. "He taught me everything: how to dress, how to walk, how to apply makeup and wear my hair, how to behave, how to return love -- his way," she writes (they first met when she was 14). "Over the years he became my father, husband, and very nearly God."

