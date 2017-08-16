Music
Elvis Presley: The Best Books About the Man Behind the Rock ‘N’ Roll Crown
Celebrate the King with these intimate memoirs from those who knew him best
By People Staff
Posted on
More
1 of 8
Elvis: The Legend: The Authorized Book from the Graceland® Archives
This illustrated biography takes a deep dive into the Graceland archives in honor of the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death. With more than 150 photographs, insights from a long-time music journalist, and shots of his personal treasures, this book is a testament to a legacy that will never fade. Elvis: The Legend releases on Aug. 22.
Buy It! Elvis: The Legend, $35; amazon.com
2 of 8
Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N' Roll by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley
This intimate story was written by one of the women who knew Elvis best -- his former wife Priscilla Presley. She recounts their love story, marriage, affairs, divorce and friendship afterward. "He taught me everything: how to dress, how to walk, how to apply makeup and wear my hair, how to behave, how to return love -- his way," she writes (they first met when she was 14). "Over the years he became my father, husband, and very nearly God."
Buy It! Elvis and Me, $8.09; amazon.com
3 of 8
Last Train to Memphis: The Rise of Elvis Presley by Peter Guralnick
In this deeply researched biography, Guralnick paints a colorful portrait of the first 24 years of Presley's life. From his passion for music at an early age to the year he was drafted and his mother died, Last Train to Memphis is an intimate account. But it also expands outward to trace the young artist's influence on culture and music -- an impact so big that he became a legend.
Buy It! Last Train to Memphis, $18; amazon.com
4 of 8
Careless Love: The Unmaking of Elvis Presley by Peter Guralnick
Careless Love is the second book in Guralnick's two-part biography and delves into the King's last two decades. He takes an introspective look at Presley's complicated relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker and the mysterious tragedy that his life became. "[Careless Love] must be ranked among the most ambitious and crucial biographical undertakings yet devoted to a major American figure of the second half of the 20th century," wrote the New York Times' Gerald Marzorati.
Buy It! Careless Love, $18; amazon.com
5 of 8
A Little Thing Called Life: On Loving Elvis Presley, Bruce Jenner, and Songs in Between by Linda Thompson
Before Linda Thompson married and divorced Caitlyn Jenner (then Bruce Jenner), she fell in love with Elvis Presley. She recounts their romance and its eventual end in her memoir. "From our first moments together, our relationship was all-encompassing," she writes, adding, "The first year of the four and half we would share, we were together 24 hours a day."
Buy It! A Little Thing Called Life, $15.99; amazon.com
6 of 8
Me and a Guy Named Elvis: My Lifelong Friendship with Elvis Presley by Jerry Schilling
Schilling first met and befriended Presley when they were on the same Memphis touch football team. He would go on to live with the rising star in his mansion and work with him for 13 years (he guarded Presley after he received death threats and was there during his famous visit to the Nixon White House). In his book, Schilling proves he was first and foremost a close friend.
Buy It! Me and a Guy Named Elvis, $17; amazon.com
7 of 8
Leaves of Elvis' Garden: The Song of His Soul by Larry Geller
Larry Geller was another close friend of Presley, but he professes to have an inside look into the rock star's soul. Presley shared his spiritual beliefs with Geller and meditated for hours with him before a show. According to Geller: "Elvis charged me with this responsibility, empowering me and inspiring me to write this book when he said, 'The world knows Elvis Presley all right, but they don't know me. I want them to know me, the real person. Larry, I'm counting on you.'"
Buy It! Leaves of Elvis' Garden, $9.99; amazon.com
8 of 8
Elvis and Ginger: Elvis Presley's Fiancée and Last Love Finally Tells Her Story by Ginger Alden
Ginger Alden was engaged to Presley when he died. In this personal memoir she reveals details about their love story, and helps wipe away the speculation surrounding his tragic end.
Buy It! Elvis and Ginger, $17; amazon.com
See Also
More
More
Priscilla Presley Remembers Elvis on the 40th Anniversary of His Death: ‘He Broke the Mold’
Belle & Sebastian Accidentally Leaves Drummer at a Walmart: 'S---! We Left Richard in North Dakota!'
Sudden Death of Nephew Robert, 39, Leaves Natalie Cole's Sisters 'At a Loss for Words'
Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley Lead Elvis Fans in Candlelight Vigil at Graceland on 40th Anniversary of His Death