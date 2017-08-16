Watch Fans Hold Candlelight Vigil at Graceland to Honor Elvis Presley on the 40th Anniversary of His Death

Fans of Elvis Presley gathered at his iconic Memphis mansion, Graceland, on Thursday night to honor “the King of Rock” on the 40th anniversary of his death. A livestream of the event is available for fans beginning at 9:30 p.m.

Presley’s death stunned the world when he died at age 42 in 1977. The cause of death was ruled as a heart attack by coroners, but there has long been theories that drugs played a role in his passing.

Riley Keough, the oldest of Presley’s four grandchildren, spoke about her famous forefather during an appearance on The Late Late Show Monday. “We try to go to Elvis Week every year … it’s pretty cool,” she told host James Corden.

Presley is survived by his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 49, and his former wife, Priscilla Presley, 72.