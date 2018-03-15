Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Pink Among Superstars on Elton John Tribute Albums

Elton John has recruited a who’s who of music’s biggest stars for his latest project, two tribute albums titled Revamp and Restoration.

Dropping Friday, April 6, the collections promise new interpretations of John and longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin’s most popular songs.

“Revamp features the hits reimagined by the best in pop, rock, and urban with Mary J. Blige, Alessia Cara, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Florence and The Machine, Lady Gaga, The Killers, Mumford and Sons, P!nk and Logic, Q-Tip ft. Demi Lovato, Queens of the Stone Age, Ed Sheeran, and Sam Smith,” according to a press release.

Restoration, meanwhile, takes listeners to the South, as Dierks Bentley, Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris, Miley Cyrus, Vince Gill and Don Henley, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Willie Nelson, Brothers Osborne, Chris Stapleton, Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton, and Lee Ann Womack deliver “thoughtful interpretations,” the release said.

“’It’s always a huge compliment when an artist loves your song enough to take the time and effort to rework it,” said John, 70. “As songwriters, Bernie and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp & Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process. It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

The track lists below reveals a slew of covers. Among the Revamp highlights: Sheeran singing “Candle in the Wind,” which John previously dedicated two versions of to Marilyn Monroe and Princess Diana, respectively; John, Pink, and Logic on “Bennie and the Jets”; “Your Song” by Lady Gaga; and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by Q Tip and Lovato.

Restoration promises country takes on “Rocket Man” (Little Big Town), “I Want Love” (Stapleton), “The Bitch Is Back” (Cyrus), and more.

In addition to his upcoming farewell tour, John is celebrating his rich legacy with a star-studded CBS special, Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A Grammy Salute, airing Tuesday, April 10 at 9 p.m. ET. The special will feature Sheeran, Gaga, Cyrus, and more artists singing songs from Revamp and Restoration.

See the album art and track lists below.

Revamp

1. “Bennie and the Jets” – Elton John, P!nk, Logic

2. “We All Fall in Love Sometimes” – Coldplay

3. “I Guess That’s Why They Call It the Blues” – Alessia Cara

4. “Candle in the Wind” – Ed Sheeran

5. “Tiny Dancer” – Florence And The Machine

6. “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” – Mumford and Sons

7. “Sorry Seems to be The Hardest Word” – Mary J. Blige

8. “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Q Tip feat. Demi Lovato

9. “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – The Killers

10. “Daniel” – Sam Smith

11. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” – Miley Cyrus

12. “Your Song” – Lady Gaga

13. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” – Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration

1. “Rocket Man” – Little Big Town

2. “Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters” – Maren Morris

3. “Sacrifice” – Don Henley and Vince Gill

4. “Take Me to the Pilot” – Brothers Osborne

5. “My Father’s Gun” – Miranda Lambert

6. “I Want Love” – Chris Stapleton

7. “Honky Cat” – Lee Ann Womack

8. “Roy Rogers” – Kacey Musgraves

9. “Please” – Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. “The Bitch Is Back” – Miley Cyrus

11. “Sad Songs (Say So Much)” – Dierks Bentley

12. “This Train Don’t Stop” – Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. “Border Song” – Willie Nelson