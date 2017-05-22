WATCH: Elton John's 'Tiny Dancer,' 'Rocket Man' and 'Bennie and the Jets' Now Officially Have Music Videos

Three of Elton John‘s most loved hits have finally received their official music videos.

Visuals for “Tiny Dancer,” “Rocket Man,” and “Bennie and the Jets” — released in 1971, 1972 and 1973 respectively, before the advent of MTV — premiered at the star-studded Cannes Film Festival, and you can watch the clips right here!

Last December, in celebration of John’s 50-year songwriting partnership with master lyricist Bernie Taupin, the duo launched ‘Elton John: The Cut,’ in partnership with YouTube. The competition gave undiscovered talent across the globe an opportunity to create music videos for the iconic tracks.

Ninety-second video treatments were submitted from over 50 countries in January. Applicants were limited only by their imagination, and a small provision: “Rocket Man” entries needed to utilize animation, “Tiny Dancer” treatments needed to utilize live-action and “Bennie and the Jets” clips needed to utilize choreography.

Max Weiland’s winning video for “Tiny Dancer” is a tribute to Los Angeles and follows a dozen different people as their lives unfold behind the wheels of their cars.

Maid Adin’s winning video for “Rocket Man” is an animated work that draws on his personal experiences as an Iranian refugee making his way to England.

Jack Whiteley and Laura Brownhill created the “Bennie and the Jets” video to serve as a futuristic talent show. The synchronized choreography is inspired by Busby Berkeley films, and the black and white aesthetic is a nod to the classic Hollywood era.

“I’ve been moved and amazed by these re-imaginings of our songs and pretty humbled by the process overall,” John said. “The future of creativity is clearly collaborative, fusing art and technology and it’s been fantastic to open up our work to the next generation of creative talent and to share that process with the world on YouTube.”